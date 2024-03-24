Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $70.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

