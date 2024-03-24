Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Genelux by 250.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genelux by 535.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genelux in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Price Performance

GNLX opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

