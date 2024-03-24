Whittier Trust Co. Has $761,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.67% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

BATS XJH opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

