Whittier Trust Co. Has $601,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.