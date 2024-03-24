Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.18 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

