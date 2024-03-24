Velo3D (VLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of VLD stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.97. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

