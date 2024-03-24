Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

