Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $258.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

