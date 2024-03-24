US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNTK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Kinetik Stock Down 2.1 %

KNTK stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.74%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

