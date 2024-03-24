Urs Rohner Acquires 434 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($21.16) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,182.79).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,686.80 ($21.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.26. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,636.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,523.11.
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Featured Stories
