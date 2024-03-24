Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Up 3.3%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 165,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 299,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Read More

