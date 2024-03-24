Tony Young Sells 12,156 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91), for a total value of £18,234 ($23,213.24).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

LON BBH opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.42. The company has a market capitalization of £819.98 million and a PE ratio of 937.50. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

