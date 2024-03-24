The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.60 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

