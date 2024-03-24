The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $73,750.56 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andersons Stock Down 0.7 %

Andersons stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

