Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $476,500.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Amit Yoran sold 16,091 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $767,862.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $255,463.53.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90.

On Thursday, January 18th, Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $109,434.00.

Tenable Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tenable by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tenable by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

