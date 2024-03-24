TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$310.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$320.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.85.
View Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.