TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$310.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$320.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$270.67. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

