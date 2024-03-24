TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells £328,523.13 in Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.21), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($418,234.41).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

TBCG stock opened at GBX 3,145 ($40.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 528.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,999.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,868.11. TBC Bank Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,340 ($42.52).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

