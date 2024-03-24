TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells £328,523.13 in Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 10,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.21), for a total transaction of £328,523.13 ($418,234.41).
TBC Bank Group Stock Performance
TBCG stock opened at GBX 3,145 ($40.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 528.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,999.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,868.11. TBC Bank Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,110 ($26.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,340 ($42.52).
About TBC Bank Group
