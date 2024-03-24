Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research increased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $276.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Featured Stories

