StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

