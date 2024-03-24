Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$340.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$319.85.

TSE BYD opened at C$287.46 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$206.30 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$270.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

