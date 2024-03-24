Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.55

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 753329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$38,000.00. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.