Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £5,340 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,798.22).
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.36. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 104.41 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £448.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19.
Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre Insurance Group
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.