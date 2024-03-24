Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £5,340 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,798.22).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.36. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 104.41 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £448.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

SBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

