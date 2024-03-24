Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.74 and last traded at $63.02. 1,210,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,412,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

