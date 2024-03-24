Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 131,161 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 974,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 100,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,552.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $39,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $47,552.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 27,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,024 shares in the company, valued at $976,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,176 shares of company stock valued at $350,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

