Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.