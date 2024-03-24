Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,891 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

