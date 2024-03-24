Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Select Water Solutions, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Select Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 300,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 366,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.