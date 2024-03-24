Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Phunware in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $9.51 on Friday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phunware by 16.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.