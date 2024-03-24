Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precigen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.