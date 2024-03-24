Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $554.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $308.26 and a 52 week high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

