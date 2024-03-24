Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,279,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $127.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

