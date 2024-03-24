NuCana plc Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuCana in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

