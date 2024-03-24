NuCana plc Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuCana in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NuCana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
NuCana Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. NuCana has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuCana
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.