Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 48,896 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 24,714 call options.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $577.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.