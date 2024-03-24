Norway Savings Bank Sells 218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.87. The stock has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.