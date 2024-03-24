Norway Savings Bank Sells 215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $183.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

