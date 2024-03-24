Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.8 %

CAT opened at $358.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $365.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

