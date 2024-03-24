Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $824.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $803.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

