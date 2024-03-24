Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.