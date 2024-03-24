Northland Capmk Comments on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MITK opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $586.75 million, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,746 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Mitek Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 427.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 190,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.