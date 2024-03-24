NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29, reports. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

