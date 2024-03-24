NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NIKE were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

