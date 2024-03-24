Murray International (LON:MYI) Insider Buys £12,450 in Stock

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Eckersley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £12,450 ($15,849.78).

Murray International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYI opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.20) on Friday. Murray International has a 52-week low of GBX 218.50 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.84 ($3.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Murray International alerts:

Murray International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Murray International Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

