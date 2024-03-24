Morgan Stanley Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 71,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 47,498 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

