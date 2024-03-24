Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,942 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.57 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

