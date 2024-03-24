Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,157 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.0 %

THRM opened at $54.98 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

