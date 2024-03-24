Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

