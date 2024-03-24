Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $481.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average is $425.04. The company has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

