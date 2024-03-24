Leerink Partnrs Comments on Oculis Holding AG’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oculis in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

