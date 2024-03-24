Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Acquires £30,200 in Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($38,446.85).

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £286.87 million, a PE ratio of 189.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39. Kenmare Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 291 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,882.35%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

