K LIU & Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at K LIU & lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Peraso in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 144.29% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.00) earnings per share.

PRSO stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Peraso has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peraso by 811.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

